Kool Smiles to host free dental care day for Anderson youth

An Upstate dentist's office has a treat in store for the community this month.

Kool Smiles is offering free dental care for children in the Anderson area this month with its third annual "Sharing Smiles Day."

The event will take place on Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all children in need of dental care will be able to see a dentist for free.

Kool Smiles says its dentists will provide dental treatment at no cost to uninsured and under-insured children up to 18-years-old, including dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions and restorative care.

Those interested in this event should hop on the offer soon, however. Kool Smiles said a limited number of treatment spots are available, and that while pre-registration is recommended, it does not guarantee treatment.

They encourage parents to register their children on the Kool Smiles website in advance, here.

Kool Smiles said that while it's "proud to provide quality, affordable dental care to families with various forms of insurance, including Medicaid," they also recognize that many children in their community lack access to dental care and their families cannot afford regular trips to the dentist.

Kool Smiles is located at 3112 N. Main Street in Anderson.

