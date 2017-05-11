Smart Meters being installed across the Upstate

It's technology that's spreading across the country. New digital two-way "smart meters" are replacing "drive by" meters.

Those are the devices used to measure how much energy you use at your home or business, and it's how utility companies determine your bill.

More than 500,000 Duke Energy customers in the Upstate are getting the updated meters. Duke Energy says by the end of the summer, some 579,000 smart meters will be operating in the state.

Utility companies like Blue Ridge Electric Coop and Laurens Electric Coop have also been working to make the switch. Blue Ridge just started the process a few weeks ago, and Laurens Electric tells us more than half of their 55,000 members have the new meters.

Replacing the meters only takes a few minutes, and FOX Carolina recently got to see the process in action. Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy took us out to Anderson County, where technicians were replacing the old meters with the "smart meters".

“The technology we've had throughout most of the Upstate for the past decade plus, has been a radio frequency technology where you have a drive-by meter once a month," said Mosier. "Signal goes out and then you're able to get your meter read. What this does is it uses that same frequency but it provides two way communication. It gives more up-to-date energy usage data to both the utility and the customer.”

Mosier says the process is quick, you don't need to be home, and Duke Energy will alert their customers in advance. If you still have questions, Mosier tells us, more follow up information will come in the mail a few weeks later

“We'll be able to monitor outages more quickly. Down the road we'll be able to better react to outages, provide services and programs for customers like "pick your own due date" for your bill and eventually will have some mobile technology so you can really have control over how you power your daily life,” Mosier said.

The two-way meters transmit energy usage back to the utility company more often than the current drive-by meter, so they'll help Duke Energy better identify power outages and allow them to turn service on and off without coming out to your house.

Not everyone is on board, however.

Teresa Daccardi does not want the new two-way meter installed on her Lyman home.

She received a notice from Duke Energy in the mail last Fall, alerting her that a smart meter would soon be installed, and she's been working to stop that from happening.

Teresa tells us her concerns about the two way smart meters center around privacy, and health risks.

“Mainly privacy is a big one," said Daccardi. "These meters are going to be collecting a lot of data about the activities within your home that Duke Energy or any other energy company could then use for any purposes they deem necessary.”

Deveren Werne, a local technology expert, told FOX that while some customers may have hesitations, smart meters are the direction utility companies are heading.

“Digital is where everything is going," said Werne. "It's just the way of the world and unfortunately that's how our society is.”

One concern Werne does have is how well protected the system and customer information really is.

We stopped by Itron in Oconee County to find out. They're the company that makes the smart meters for customers around the world, and in the Upstate.

Michael Higgins is the Senior Operations Manager at Itron.

“The key thing for consumers to realize is no private information is shared across the network information," said Higgins. "The only information that is shared across the smart meter network is relevant to the performance of the grid or for the consumption of electricity and power.”

Higgins says 60% of the meters in the U.S. are smart meters, and while this latest meter technology has been around for more than a decade, it's just now making its way to South Carolina.

“I think all new technology takes a little while to adopt and adapt to," said Higgins. "And I think the utilities have been very careful and cautious with the way they've brought in new technology.”

We asked Higgins how people can tell if they have the new smart meter. He said not only will the electric company alert customers, but there is something to look for on the Itron meter.

“On the front of the meter will be a printed device or a label and look for the word 'open way.' That's a clear indicator that you have a smart meter at your property,” Higgins explained.

Other concerns that have been raised are worries that the smart meters are a health threat.

Mosier says the radio frequency the meters give off is low and only transmits a few minutes each day.

According to the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff, the smart meters haven't generated very many complaints. The office represents the public interest when it comes to regulating utilities.

They sent us an email that said since April, 2014, they've received 34 customer complaints related to smart meters.

There are options for those who do not want to the smart meters installed in their homes, but it comes at a price.

An "opt out" was approved last Fall by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina. It goes into effect November 15.

Duke Energy tells us there will be a one-time set up fee of $150 and a fee of $11.75 per month.

Teresa Daccardi doesn't believe those costs are fair, but says she will do what she has to so she doesn't get the upgrade. She suggests that others ask questions about the new technology, and make their own final decision.

“Do your own research to decide for yourself," said Daccardi. "This is your home. It's your property. You should have a right to decide what is put on your property.”

Click here for more information on smart meters from Duke Energy.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.