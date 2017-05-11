Greenville YMCA raises $1.18 million for annual scholarship

The YMCA of Greenville has good reason to brag.

On Wednesday, they announced they'd raised a record-breaking $1,181,334 for their Annual Open Doors Scholarship Campaign - the largest annual campaign total of any YMCA in the state of South Carolina.

Thanks to the help and dedication of 300 fundraising volunteers, the YMCA of Greenville said more than 8,100 children and families will receive scholarships to the YMCA, allowing them to be "healthier in spirit, mind and body."

Over 3,000 donors gave to this year's campaign, 80% of the donations coming from individuals and families. 63% of all donors gave at least $1,000.

“Raising over $1 million dollars will have a significant impact on the health of our community,” said Dan Eller, volunteer campaign chairman. “Over 8,100 families will be served with these funds over the next twelve months. That is a major impact. These funds will allow a child who’s never seen a swimming pool before learn to swim, a single mother living below the poverty level to have access to a Y afterschool program for her children, and someone who otherwise couldn’t afford a membership to find the support network to lose 50 pounds and get off medication. That is success.”

The YMCA of Greenville said 100 percent of the funds raised for the Open Doors annual campaign are used in Greenville County on a sliding scale basis to offer financial aid for YMCA memberships and programs like after-school care, summer day camp, swim lessons, youth sports, preschool at the Judson Community Center, and summer camp at Y Camp Greenville.

SLIDESHOW: Operation Mayday: Arrested and Wanted

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.