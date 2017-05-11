Police: K9 tracks down person of interest after victim shot in arm in Asheville

Police said a person of interest is in custody after a shooting in Asheville Wednesday night.

Lt. Chuck Sams with the Asheville Police Department told FOX that police got a call around 9:50 p.m. about a subject running around and waving a gun in the Lee Walker Heights community.

A short time later, Sams said they got another call about shots fired.

Sams said officers were already near the community because of several other calls for shots fired earlier in the evening, but nothing came of those reports.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a victim who had been shot in the arm. That victim drove to the hospital for treatment.

Sams said witnesses told police a suspect had fled into a wooded area toting a handgun, and a K9 officer near the community tracked the suspect down around midnight.

Sams said a man is in custody and was being interviewed at police headquarters around 1:20 a.m.

Police said the man is a person of interest, but is likely to be charged. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

