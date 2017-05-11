Firefighters investigating Cowpens mobile home fire

Scene of the fire (May 11, 2017/ FOX Carolina)

Firefighters said they are investigating a fire that broke out inside a vacant mobile home in the Cowpens community early Thursday morning.

The fire ripped through a singlewide mobile home on Wood Street.

No one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

