Firefighters investigating Cowpens mobile home fire

Scene of the fire (May 11, 2017/ FOX Carolina) Scene of the fire (May 11, 2017/ FOX Carolina)
COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters said they are investigating a fire that broke out inside a vacant mobile home in the Cowpens community early Thursday morning.

The fire ripped through a singlewide mobile home on Wood Street.

No one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

