Goodwill hosts series of Upstate job fairs

Goodwill is holding a series of job fairs on Thursday and Friday across the Upstate as part of its observance of Goodwill Industries Week.

Goodwill said it has worked for 115 years “in communities to help people with disabilities, disadvantages and anyone facing challenges to finding employment - including youth, seniors, veterans and military families, immigrants, and people with other specialized needs - gain skills and credentials, find employment, obtain job training, gain economic self-sufficiency, and receive necessary support services, such as financial education and transportation.”

During Goodwill Industries Week, May 7 – 13, the organization spread awareness about its mission in the communities it serves and hosts job fairs and other employment training opportunities.

On Thursday, Goodwill will host a Youth Job Fair, for people age 14-24, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Goodwill Job Connection, located at 3229 West Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville. Featured employers include All Clear Plumbing, Embassy Suites, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Greenville Health System, Mill Village Farms, Pizza Hut, Old Navy, Vector Marketing Corporation, Once Upon a Child, Upstate AHEC, and Upstate Circle of Friends.

Goodwill will also host a healthcare hiring event in Spartanburg. The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at Goodwill Job Connection, located at 219 East Blackstock Road. Featured employers include Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Heartland | ManorCare, Interim Healthcare, Summit Hills, White Oak Management, and Comfort Keepers.

On Friday in Anderson, another job fair will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Goodwill Job Connection at 2901-A South Main Street. Featured employers include Waffle House, Cross Country Home Services, Contingent Resource Solutions, Environmental Service Systems, The Budd Group, Goodwill, and StaffWorks.

Goodwill’s series of job fairs wraps with one final event in Spartanburg from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Goodwill Job Connection, located at 1300 Asheville Highway. Featured employers include Upstate Carpool, Archer Western Construction, Waffle House, Force One, and MCS.

MORE NEWS: Grant money to expand program for youth offenders

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.