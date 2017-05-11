HOT again today, storms Friday afternoon

It will be hot again today, but some storms could move in Friday afternoon and evening.

Today will feature a mostly sunny sky and another hot afternoon – expect highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. A stray shower or two remains possible in the mountains, particularly through mid-morning, but widespread rain continues to look unlikely.

Friday starts dry, but the chance for scattered to locally numerous showers and storms increases in the afternoon and evening. The greatest coverage is expected to be in the mountains, but the entire area will see a risk of storm from Noon - 8 PM.

Some storms could become locally strong with hail and gusty wind possible, but the prospects of widespread severe weather appear very low at this time.

Some showers could linger through noon on Saturday, but the sky should quickly clear by afternoon with highs scaling back into the 70s.

Mother’s Day starts cool in the 40s and 50s but warms into the 70s and 80s with a sunny sky. The heat builds into next week where highs return to the middle 80s.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.