Bone-e-fit fundraiser to help provide low cost spay-and-neuter options in Anderson Co.

The annual Bone-e-fit to raise funds for low cost spay-and-neuter options in Anderson County and other area animal groups will be held Thursday night in Pendleton.

Organizers said each spring brings a new generation of puppies and kittens and people needing help caring for them.

"Every spring, we're overwhelmed by calls from people needing help with animal litters," said Sommer Hammett from Anderson Voices for Animals. "Although these numbers are getting better, the only way to stop this problem is through making spay and neuter services affordable to families who otherwise struggle to pay for veterinary care."

Hammett said Anderson Voices for Animals' annual Bone-e-fit fundraiser provides necessary dollars to expand local spay and neuter programs that help keep homeless animal populations down.

The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Woodburn Historic House, located at 130 History Lane, Pendleton.

Tickets are $50 per person, which includes a house tour, live band, catered food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased online at andersonvoicesforanimals.org, by phone at 864-226-0025, or at the Woodburn house during the event.

Hammett said all funds raised will support:

The Anderson Voices for Animals community trap bank, which lends humane traps to people who feed and care for feral and stray cats so they can have them spayed/neutered and vaccinated. Training is also provided.

The Anderson County Fix-A-Pet Fund, which helps low-income pet owners get their pets fixed at the Anderson County Humane Society (ACHS) Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic at 407 Pearman Dairy Rd (367-7220). Pet owners are asked to make a co-pay that is not a hardship for them.

Freedom Fences, who provides free, safe kennel spaces for chained dogs, and operates a small Wag Shack for dogs at risk of euthanization at local shelters. Their volunteers are selling 50/50 raffle tickets at the event.

