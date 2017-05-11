Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing 3-year-old - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing 3-year-old

Joshua Beecher: Source GCSO Joshua Beecher: Source GCSO
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing three-year-old.

Deputies said Joshua Luke Beecher disappeared from his home on Marlena Avenue. 

 Joshua is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jean shorts. 

Deputies and K-9s are searching the area near the child’s home.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua is asked to call 911 or Greenville County Dispatch at 864-271-5210.

