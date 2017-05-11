Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing 3-year-old

For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >
The Liberty Police Department was called to investigate a suspicious death on Wednesday.More >
The Liberty Police Department was called to investigate a suspicious death on Wednesday.More >
Newly released video shows the moment Good Samaritans attempted to rescue an elderly father and his daughter after their minivan plunged into deep Florida watersMore >
Newly released video shows the moment Good Samaritans attempted to rescue an elderly father and his daughter after their minivan plunged into deep Florida watersMore >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing a charge connected to drug trafficking.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing a charge connected to drug trafficking.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene of an apartment complex serving warrants on Wednesday.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene of an apartment complex serving warrants on Wednesday.More >
Dim the lights ..."American Idol" is coming back.More >
Dim the lights ..."American Idol" is coming back.More >
It's technology that's spreading across the country. New digital two-way "smart meters" are replacing "drive by" meters.More >
It's technology that's spreading across the country. New digital two-way "smart meters" are replacing "drive by" meters.More >
WalletHub released the findings of its 2016 study into the "Fattest States in America." The study looked at prevalence of obesity, levels of inactivity and other factors. Here are the rankings, with 1 being the "fattest."More >
WalletHub released the findings of its 2016 study into the "Fattest States in America." The study looked at prevalence of obesity, levels of inactivity and other factors. Here are the rankings, with 1 being the "fattest."More >
Walhalla Police Department said these suspects were arrested or are still sought in the "Operation Mayday" warrant round up for drug offense suspects. (5/10/17)More >
Walhalla Police Department said these suspects were arrested or are still sought in the "Operation Mayday" warrant round up for drug offense suspects. (5/10/17)More >
The Institute for Special Economic Analysis released findings on the metropolitan areas most like to be impacted by job automation.More >
The Institute for Special Economic Analysis released findings on the metropolitan areas most like to be impacted by job automation.More >
A recent study by SmartAsset revealed the top 10 areas in South Carolina for retiring on Social Security income.More >
A recent study by SmartAsset revealed the top 10 areas in South Carolina for retiring on Social Security income.More >
FOX Carolina viewers shared their photo of a school bus that caught on fire in Duncan Tuesday morning.More >
FOX Carolina viewers shared their photo of a school bus that caught on fire in Duncan Tuesday morning.More >
Deputies suspect a cow, while on the loose in a Spartanburg County neighborhood, collided with a man's truck on Sunday.More >
Deputies suspect a cow, while on the loose in a Spartanburg County neighborhood, collided with a man's truck on Sunday.More >
Niche.com released a list of the 2017 top public school districts in the state of South Carolina.More >
Niche.com released a list of the 2017 top public school districts in the state of South Carolina.More >