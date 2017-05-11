Deputies: Worker gets arm stuck in machine at Union Co. plant

Union County deputies said a worker was injured in an industrial accident at the Standard Textile plant Thursday morning.

Deputies said they received multiple 911 calls from the plant on US 176 just after 9 a.m. that an employee working on a machine had got his arm stuck in the machine.

EMS arrived and rescue workers were able to free the victim.

The victim transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Deputies said the plant resumed normal operations shortly after the incident.

