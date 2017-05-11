Deputies ask for help identifying duo suspected in 2 armed robberies

Surveillance video of the suspects entering the Raceway (Courtesy: SCSO)

Deputies are asking for help identifying a pair of suspects believed to be involved in two recent Spartanburg County armed robberies.

Both robberies occurred on the morning of May 6.

Deputies said the first robbery occurred at the Waffle House on Asheville Highway in Boiling Springs around 6:20 a.m.

Deputies said two males were involved and those same suspects are believed to have robbed the Raceway on Chesnee Highway around 6:50 a.m.

Deputies ask anyone with any information about the suspects or either robbery to contact Senior Investigator Tom Clark at 864-503-4581 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

