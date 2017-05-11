Sheriff: Deputy found woman with no pulse, was able to revive her

The Newberry County sheriff said one of his deputies saved a woman’s life after finding her unresponsive in her living room.



Sheriff Lee Foster said Lieutenant Odell Schumpert was working with the Newberry County Housing Authority on May 4, when he and a Housing Authority employee entered a residence and discovered the victim lying unresponsive in the living room.



Schumpert immediately called for an ambulance. He checked for a pulse and began CPR and chest compressions when he did not find a pulse. Schumpert was able to revive the woman, who was later taken to the hospital when EMS arrived.

“It is without a doubt that Lt. Schumpert saved her life this morning,” Carrie Epting of the Newberry Housing Authority stated in an email to Sheriff Foster. “We truly thank Lt. Schumpert for his quick thinking and expert training to help get our resident back until EMS could arrive.”



“We are proud of Lieutenant Schumpert,” Sheriff Foster added. “He is a fine officer and we are pleased that his training and experience allowed him to immediate react to this situation and revive this person. In a world where law enforcement is often labeled in a negative light, we pray that it is acts of service such as this that show that we are truly here to protect and serve the citizens of Newberry County. “We believe that our training and experience in conjunction with the dedicated service of all of the employees of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are what set us apart.”

Schumpert has served with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years and is assigned to the patrol division as a shift Lieutenant. He was working extra duty through the Sheriff’s Office with the housing authority when this occurred.

MORE NEWS: Deputies ask for help identifying duo suspected in 2 armed robberies

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.