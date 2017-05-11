Greenville man sentenced to prison for human trafficking involving teen girl

A judge sentenced a Greenville man to prison for human trafficking involving an underage victim, according to a news release from the solicitor’s office.

Jeffrey Kyle Jones, 47, pled guilty Wednesday to human trafficking in which the victim is under 18 years of age during a hearing on Thursday, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Jones was arrested in July 2014 after the 17-year-old victim went to law enforcement for help.

The victim met Jones through a friend who was dating Jones’ son. Prosecutors said Jones asked the victim to work for him as a prostitute in his home in Greenville County.

Jones had the victim “audition” for him by performing sex acts and prosecutors said he posted photos of her on the website Backpage.com.

Jones also took money from the victim after she engaged in prostitution acts.

The judge sentenced Jones to 15 years in prison concurrent to another 15-year sentence for distribution of heroin, which Wilkins said also took place in Greenville County.

