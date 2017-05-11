Police: K9 assisting with manhunt for suspect in Greenville Co.

Police said they were searching for a suspect at a Greenville Co. apartment complex on Thursday. (FOX Carolina/ 5/11/17)

Police said they're pursuing a suspect on foot in Greenville County.

Jonathan Bragg of the Greenville Police Department said officers are currently chasing a suspect near Sherman Crossing.

Bragg said a K9 unit is en route to the scene to assist, but he did not know why police were pursuing the suspect.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office is also assisting with the manhunt.

