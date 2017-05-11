Storms return Friday

Rain is back for Friday and a small part of the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and pleasant temps for Mother’s Day.

Clouds and isolated showers will continue through tonight with lows down to 59 in the mountains and 64 for the Upstate. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Highs will warm into the mid 70s for the mountains and low 80s in the Upstate. Best chance for rain will be after 2PM, with the t-storm threat peaking in the Upstate after 5PM. Damaging wind would be the primary issue with any strong storms that develop.

Showers will linger into Saturday morning, then a front will push through toward midday Saturday bringing one final shot of showers and t-storms. By late afternoon conditions should be dry and mild with highs in the 70s.

Mother’s Day Sunday looks beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s area-wide. Temps warm up fast next week with continued sunshine.

