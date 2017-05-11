Repairs planned for US 25 bridge over River Rd in Greenville Co.

SCDOT has planned to repair the deck on the US 25 bridge over River Road in Greenville County.

The construction is expected to require lane closures.

SCDOT said that due to the number of areas requiring work, a lane closure will be set up around the clock while construction is underway. Detours will not be put in place for this project, as motorists will still have one accessible lane in each direction during construction.

The affected area is located at mile points 48.6 to 48.7.

SCDOT said the work is scheduled to be done as follows:

Northbound lanes beginning on May 15 at 7 a.m. and continue through the evening of May 19.

Southbound lanes beginning on the morning of May 22 and work through the evening of May 26.

The work will consist of removing damaged areas of concrete deck, cleaning them, adding a bonding agent and replacing them with new concrete.

Message boards are being set up to give motorists notice of the scheduled upcoming work.

