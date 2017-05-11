Simpsonville police need help to identify suspect in multiple au - FOX Carolina 21

Simpsonville police need help to identify suspect in multiple autobreakings

Suspect caught on camera in autobreaking incident (Source: Simpsonville PD) Suspect caught on camera in autobreaking incident (Source: Simpsonville PD)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Simpsonville police need your help to identify an individual involved in multiple autobreakings on May 2.

According to police, the autobreakings occurred in The Cedars neighborhood at E. Curtis Street and Tollgate Road.

Police said the suspect was wearing a light-colored jacket, baseball hat and pants. The suspect was seen riding a bicycle in the neighborhood prior to one of the autobreaking incidents, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Cheryl Manley of the Simpsonville Police Department Investigations Unit at (864) 688-1141.

