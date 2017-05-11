Deputies seek man with 9 open warrants for his arrest

Buncombe County deputies are asking for public assistance to help them bring in a man wanted on several warrants.

Deputies said 36-year-old Brian Gerald Rogers of Candler, NC is currently sought on nine warrants for uttering a forged instrument, identity theft, felony breaking and entering and obtaining property under false pretense.

Rogers is described as 5'8" tall, 165 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Rogers's whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670.

