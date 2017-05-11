Asheville Police implement new Use of Force policy

When 911 calls go out, police hit the scene. They investigate stabbings, shootings and murder cases and oftentimes situations can escalate.

"We do have to protect ourselves. We have to protect the public first and foremost," Lt. Mike Lamb said.

He's an investigator with the Asheville Police Department.

"The vast majority of the police officers are doing a good job," he said.

He and other officers are armed with guns, tasers, and now, a new technique to fight crime.

"In the majority of situations the officers can use deescalation tools and techniques in order to try and resolve the situation without any use of force," Lamb said.

The police department has a new Use of Force policy.

"Through creating more distance, establishing a dialogue and getting more information up front, we're able to better handle the situation," said Lamb.

Investigators are trained in classes on how to handle situations that could involve someone on drugs and alcohol, or the mentally ill.



"We want all of us to be safe," Dr. Craig Martin said.

He's the chief medical officer Vaya Health, a public managed care organization.



"We don't want people locked up and incarcerated if they have treatable mental illnesses. They need to be in a hospital for treatment," Martin said.

The organization provides training to first responders through the Crisis Intervention Team Program.



"One of the tasks is you might put on some headphones and you hear voices and those voices are talking to you saying derogatory things and at the same time someone else is talking to you," Martin said.

He says the training gives a different perspective on what could be perceived as aggression from someone who is mentally ill.



Now, when police hit scenes, they're loaded with knowledge.

