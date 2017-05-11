Deputies: Teen held on $100K bond after accused of robbing elderly woman at Upstate mall

Deputies said they responded to the JCPenney at the Greenwood Mall on Wednesday after getting reports that an elderly woman had just been robbed.

Upon arrival, the incident report states that deputies met the victim and the caller in the children's clothing section. The caller told deputies that she heard the victim scream, and when she looked over, she saw her kneeling on the floor as the suspect stood over her.

The caller told deputies that when the suspect saw the caller looking at him, he took off running past her and out of the exit of the department store.

The suspect was described to deputies by the caller as tall and slim with a short hair cut. He was reportedly wearing a blue or gray sweater with a tag in the back.

The caller reportedly then went to check on the elderly victim, who had a visible injury to her mouth and nose, which were bleeding. The report states that there was blood on the victim's shirt and on the carpet where she had been standing.

Deputies said the victim refused to be transported to the hospital by EMS, but later was taken to the hospital by a detective.

The victim told deputies that she had been standing in the children's clothing section with her purse on her shoulder when someone grabbed her from behind, wrapping their arm around her neck and covering her eyes so she could not see.

She told deputies she could remember the suspect going into her purse, but couldn't recall if he struck her or not. The victim told deputies she remembered finally coming to and realizing her nose was bleeding.

As she stood up, reports say the victim saw the caller standing next to her.

The incident report states that the suspect threw a wallet into the hallway near the exit and officer as he fled the store. The wallet was reportedly recovered by an employee and returned the victim.

The victim told deputies that about $95 had been stolen from her wallet.

After reviewing video surveillance and speaking with store management, deputies determined that the suspect had been wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Dispatchers later told deputies that the suspect had recently been seen behind a vacant Ruby Tuesday building. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a gray Under Armour sweatshirt and placed it into evidence.

Deputies said 17-year-old Tamyius Samarj Makins was apprehended after he was identified on the security camera footage, and appeared in bond court Thursday in connection with the incident. He was charged with strong arm robbery and given $100,000 cash/surety bond.

