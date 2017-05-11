Investigation underway after police say shots fired in Mauldin - FOX Carolina 21

Investigation underway after police say shots fired in Mauldin

MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police confirmed reports of shots fired in Mauldin on Thursday.

They shots were reportedly fired off Main Street near 109 Main Street.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

Police are still in the early stages of this investigation.

