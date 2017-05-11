Coroner: One dead in Geer Hwy crash - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: One dead in Geer Hwy crash

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner said one person was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Thursday.

Troopers got the call around 8:35 p.m.

According to troopers, the incident happened at 4251 Geer Hwy at US 276 and River Falls Road.

They initially reported injuries in the crash.

We have a crew headed to the scene Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

