Woman charged, warrants sought after fight breaks out on baseball field

Some ugly moments transpired at a Union County baseball game on Wednesday.

Deputies said an Upstate coach, ejected from the game for causing a commotion, is now accused of attacking the umpires.

According to the incident report, the coach is now wanted, and his fiancee Rebecca McBeth is now charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

It all happened Wednesday night at the South Hills Sports Complex in Union.

The incident report says McBeth hit an umpire in the face and almost hit a teenage girl.

The altercation started after the coach, who is also McBeth's fiance', was kicked out of the game for accusing the umpires of cheating.

The incident report said the coach threatened to kill the umpires, yelling, "Hit me and I will kill you."

The Union County Sheriff's Office says warrants are being sought for the coach for assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

