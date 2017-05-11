Crews battling fire at Upstate plant

Officials with the City of Westminster Fire Department said they're responding to a fire at an Upstate business.

The fire reportedly broke out at US Engine Valve in Westminster. Fire department officials said they got the call at 10 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire burning on the roof of the building on the back portion of the plant.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS:Deputies: Teen held on $100K bond after accused of robbing elderly woman at Upstate mall

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.