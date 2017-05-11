Crews battling fire at Upstate plant - FOX Carolina 21

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the City of Westminster Fire Department said they're responding to a fire at an Upstate business.

The fire reportedly broke out at US Engine Valve in Westminster. Fire department officials said they got the call at 10 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire burning on the roof of the building on the back portion of the plant.

