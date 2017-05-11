Spartanburg bus driver recalls terrifying moments on bus

Teresa Stroble stands with a poster the children made for her (FOX Carolina/ May 11, 2017)

It’s been just two days since Teresa Stroble watched her bus go up in flames in Duncan.

On Tuesday around 7 a.m. she noticed some of the students standing up in the back of the bus. The words that came out of a freshman girl’s mouth were not the one's she expected.

"She said, 'Miss Stroble,” said Stroble, “'The bus is on fire.'"

She pulled the bus off the road and parked it near a local car wash. That's when she noticed flames and smoke coming from the back of the bus.

"Turned the bus off and told them to get off,” described Stroble, “Get off! Get off! Out right now. Get off!"

She got all 56 students safely off the bus in under a minute. Stroble then moved them a safe distance away from the bus as the flames began to grow. She had no idea of just how fast it would burn.

"The pictures being shown, we never saw all of that,” said Stroble, “Not even me."

From that moment on, it became a group effort after radioing back to the bus dispatch about the emergency.

"We began to put the students in order,” said Stroble, “I had teachers coming up helping. I had volunteer parents come up and help, my manager."

The students were placed on a new bus and taken to their schools. Though she remained focused on her students in a time of chaos, Stroble admits when reality set in, she couldn't believe what she had just lived through.

"It was nerve-racking,” said Stroble, “My boss gave me the day off. I had to go sit down with family and pray. "

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.