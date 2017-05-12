Deputies: Multiple violations found in new restaurant at site of former strip club

GCSO vehicles parked outside of Bucks Racks and Ribs (FOX Carolina/ May 11, 2017)

GCSO vehicles parked outside of Bucks Racks and Ribs (FOX Carolina/ May 11, 2017)

We're awaiting more details from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office after numerous deputies were out at at Bucks Racks and Ribs Thursday night.

The sheriff's office confirms they went there for a compliance check and that deputies wrote multiple violations on the county ordinance pertaining to adult entertainment regulations.

Bucks took over the property formerly leased by Platinum Plus, a strip club that was ultimately shut down after multiple investigations and court battles.

"We're a new organization, we make mistakes and we move on and keep getting better," Bucks stated in an e-mail to FOX Carolina. "That's all we can do."

The business went on to say that the sheriff’s office was very respectful, informative, knowledgeable and that they appreciate their service.

As we get more updates, we'll bring those to you on air and at foxcarolina.com.

PREVIOUSLY: 'Bucks Racks and Ribs' opening in place of former Platinum Plus strip club

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.