Unsettled weather ends the week

Friday will feature a variably cloudy sky with an approaching backdoor cold front playing “games” with the temperature forecast. Expect a great deal of variability – with cooler readings northeast of I-26 and warmer readings toward the Savannah River Valley.

Scattered showers and storms become most probable between 3-11 p.m. across the entire region, with the highest coverage expected in the mountains. A few storms, particularly in the Upstate, could become locally strong with gusty wind and hail.

Saturday will feature lingering showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through early afternoon, but things quickly clear by mid to late afternoon as drier air moves into the area.

By Mother’s Day, things start out cool in the 50s and warm quickly into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a sunny sky.

Next week brings the heat back into the area, where mid to upper 80s are likely with a mostly sunny sky. A few showers or storms could show up by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

