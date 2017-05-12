Artisphere returns for 13th year in downtown Greenville

Artisphere returns to downtown Greenville on Friday.

The annual festival, which continues through Sunday, features artwork for sale from 135 artists, live performing arts displays, culinary arts displays, and entertainment on multiple stages.

Organizers said festival goers will get the chance to make their own art at Artisphere. The Furman Art Lab will feature 13 art making experiences, as Artisphere returns for its 13th year. Organizers said local artists will help patrons make handmade paper, collages, transfer photo images, and plate foods.

The annual street festival will also feature something new on the streets. Organizers said illustrator and street artist David Zinn of Ann Arbor, Michigan will “bring the streets to life with his whimsical characters and drawings.” Zinn will create street art from chalk, charcoal and landscape features.

Street parades will also take place on Saturday and Sunday. DRUM Percussion Studio and the Logos Theatre will leaded the parades, which will feature large puppets, stilt walkers, and percussive accompaniments.

Click here to view the full festival schedule.

Click here to see the artist lineup

