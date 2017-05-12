Duncan students honor hero bus driver - FOX Carolina 21

Duncan students honor hero bus driver

Students hold signs honoring Teresa Stroble
Students at Duncan Elementary School honored bus driver Teresa Stroble Friday morning when she arrived with students at the school.

Stroble was driving a bus that caught fire Tuesday morning and school officials said she rushed 56 students to safety in under a minute.

The fire destroyed the interior of the bus but no students were harmed.

The school district hailed Stroble as a hero and the students agreed. Many of them wore superhero t-shirts and created banners and posters honoring Stroble. They then gathered in front of the school and greeted the bus driver when she arrived with students Friday morning.

