Duncan students honor hero bus driver

Students at Duncan Elementary School honored bus driver Teresa Stroble Friday morning when she arrived with students at the school.

Stroble was driving a bus that caught fire Tuesday morning and school officials said she rushed 56 students to safety in under a minute.

The fire destroyed the interior of the bus but no students were harmed.

The school district hailed Stroble as a hero and the students agreed. Many of them wore superhero t-shirts and created banners and posters honoring Stroble. They then gathered in front of the school and greeted the bus driver when she arrived with students Friday morning.

MORE: Spartanburg bus driver recalls terrifying moments on bus

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.