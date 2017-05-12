Asheville police searching for woman last seen on May 5 - FOX Carolina 21

The Asheville Police Department has asked for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Police said Stephanie Michelle Sullivan was last seen on May 5 in the area around Pisgah View Apartments driving a gold 1999 Chrysler 300M with North Carolina license plate EJV-1855.

Sullivan, 33, is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was blonde hair and green eyes. He has a virgo symbol tattooed on her lower back and pierced ears.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

