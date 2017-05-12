Electrolux expanding Anderson Co. plant as part of $200M investment

Governor Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Commerce announced Friday that Electrolux will build on to its Anderson County plant as part of a $200 million capital investment.

Electrolux manufactures appliances, including refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, freezers and washing machines. The appliances are sold under brands such as Frigidaire, Electrolux, AEG and more.

Electrolux said it will modernize the facility at 101 Masters Boulevard in Anderson add 800,000 square feet for manufacturing capacity and warehousing.

Construction will begin in the summer of 2017 and continue through 2019.

