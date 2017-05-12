Mauldin police get warrants to search condemned house where multiple dogs were kept

Condemned notice on the door to the house (FOX Carolina/ May 12, 2017)

Condemned notice on the door to the house (FOX Carolina/ May 12, 2017)

Mauldin police said a judge approved search warrants Friday morning for officers to check on dogs inside a condemned house.

Police said the house on Kennan Orchard Drive was condemned weeks ago and the renters were given an eviction notice.

Police said at least four dogs were being kept inside the house, which no longer has power running to it. They began investigating after the property owner and neighbors called to report the animals being left behind.

Officers were concerned about the condition of the dogs inside and secured a search warrant to enter the house.

Once inside, police said it appeared someone had been coming by to feed and water the dogs.

Police said the people renting the home appeared to be in the process of moving out but officers could not immediately reach them.

Police said the dogs appeared healthy.

MORE NEWS - Deputies: Multiple violations found in new restaurant at site of former strip club

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.