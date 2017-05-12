Deputies: Teen girls brawl Boiling Springs library - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Teen girls brawl Boiling Springs library

Posted: Updated:
(FIle/ Wikimedia) (FIle/ Wikimedia)
BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies said a fight broke out between two teenage girls at the Boiling Springs branch of the Spartanburg County Public Library on Thursday.

Deputies said they were called to the library on Double Bridge Road where a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old had been fighting, according to incident reports.

The girls told deputies a dispute that began at the Boiling Springs Ninth Grade Campus and continued when the girls encountered one another in the library.

Deputies said both girls’ parents declined to press charged and asked to resolve the issue with school officials and the Student Resource Officer.

MORE NEWS - Deputies: Multiple violations found in new restaurant at site of former strip club

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.