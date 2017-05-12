Deputies: Teen girls brawl Boiling Springs library

Spartanburg County deputies said a fight broke out between two teenage girls at the Boiling Springs branch of the Spartanburg County Public Library on Thursday.

Deputies said they were called to the library on Double Bridge Road where a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old had been fighting, according to incident reports.

The girls told deputies a dispute that began at the Boiling Springs Ninth Grade Campus and continued when the girls encountered one another in the library.

Deputies said both girls’ parents declined to press charged and asked to resolve the issue with school officials and the Student Resource Officer.

