Judge sets bond for suspect in deadly apartment shooting

A judge has set bond for one of the three suspects charged with murder in the shooting death of a Greenville man.

Shyheem Rice, 19, was charged with murder and conspiracy in the death of 21-year-old Marcus Cook.

Deputies said the shooting took place at Boulder Creek Apartments. Cook and another victim were driven from the scene in a car. Investigators found Cook dead in the car at the Spinx on North Pleasantburg Drive near the apartment complex. The second victim was taken to the hospital.

Rice was charged along with Marcus Foster and Anthony Mays. All three suspects face murder charges.

During a bond hearing Friday, a judge set bond for Rice at $100,000. If he makes bond, Rice will have to wear an ankle monitor and will be on house arrest until his trial.

Cook’s mother appeared in court and asked the judge to deny bond.

