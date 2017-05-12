Deputies: 3-year-old child shot in Anderson Co.

Deputies are investigating after a toddler was shot in Anderson County Friday afternoon.

Deputies confirmed they were called to a house on Agnew Road in the Starr community.

At the scene, deputies said they found a 3-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to the hospital by EMS. Deputies did not know the extent of the child’s injuries.

Deputies said there was no danger to the community and no suspects had been named.

