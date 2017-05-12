Dispatch: Deputies searching for person who ran from Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies searching for person who ran from Greenville Co. traffic stop

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies are searching for a person who ran off on foot after a traffic stop Friday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Franklin Road.

One person in the vehicle ran from deputies, dispatchers said.

No other details were immediately available.

