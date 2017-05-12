Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Asheville crash

Asheville police are investigating a crash that claimed one man’s life early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a Dodge Dakota was traveling south on Richmond Hill Drive when it ran off the right side of the road and rolled the embankment.

The driver, Leslie Gosnell, 51, of Asheville, died on scene.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

