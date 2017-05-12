Showers and storms likely Friday night into Saturday

Get news, weather on the go

A chance for showers and t-storms will be with us through part of Saturday.

This evening we’ll see scattered storms develop, first in the mountains then the Upstate and northeast GA. Best chance for a strong storms will be 5-10PM, with damaging wind being the primary threat with any storms that form.

We’ll see a few showers into the overnight, but overall intensity of storms should diminish.

Showers will linger into Saturday morning, then a front will push through toward midday Saturday bringing one final shot of showers and t-storms. By late afternoon conditions should be dry and mild with highs in the 70s.

Mother’s Day Sunday looks beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s area-wide. Temps warm up fast next week with continued sunshine.

Next week is looking sunny but hotter as highs get back to near 90 in the Upstate by Tuesday and Wednesday.

