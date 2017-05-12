Spotty Saturday Showers

For all the types of weather we have possible, today will overall not be too bad of a day. The morning will be mostly dry with a couple of leftover showers from last night with areas of locally thick fog around.

We’ll still have to deal with some clouds, mixed with a little sunshine which will keep our highs in the lower to middle 70s. As the system causing the rain moves out, a couple of midday to early afternoon showers and storms mainly in the western Upstate and northeast Georgia.

The rest of our Saturday afternoon and evening will dry and quiet as lows cool down to the upper 40s to middle 50s. Mother’s Day will be superb with a sky full of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s, which will continue for most of the week and get even warmer by midweek.

It’ll also be mostly dry with showers returning in the mountains Thursday and Friday.

