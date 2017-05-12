Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son

An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.

The Spartanburg Police Department was called to a disturbance at a home on Amos Street on Thursday around 6:40 p.m.

Police said when they arrived on scene, a grandmother was standing with her two grandchildren, one of which was crying. The woman told officers her daughter, the boy's mother, had slapped him multiple times in the front, side and back of the head.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Shontrell Murphy.

During the investigation, police said the boy's sister told them Murphy was upset because the victim made a Mother's Day card for his grandmother and not for her. The police report states that when she realized the card wasn't for her, Murphy ripped it up and hit the boy repeatedly about the head.

Officers said they saw a handwritten card torn to pieces at the scene.

The report states Murphy admitted to smacking the child but "does not believe it was in a hard or violent manner." The children reportedly told the police their mother hits them all the time in a violent manner and they are afraid of her.

Murphy was arrested and charged with cruelty to children.

The boy was transported via EMS to the hospital for evaluation but later released.

