Family asks for help locating missing Cherokee Co. teen

The family of a missing Cherokee County teenager is asking for help finding her.

Relatives said 16-year-old Anna Rose Blanton has been missing since Monday.

She was last seen wearing a cream tank top and blue jeans with holds in the front. She is described as having a thin build with blond hair and green eyes.

Blanton was reportedly last seen in Spartanburg County with another teenager.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

