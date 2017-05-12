Police: Suspects took cash, cigarettes in Greenville gas station robbery

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a robbery on Friday morning.

Officers said two young males dressed in black with their faces covered robbed the Kangaroo gas station on Wade Hampton Boulevard. According to police, the suspects did not flash a gun but it was "threatened and implied."

The suspects reportedly got away with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

