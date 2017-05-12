Hundreds sign student's petition to rename Wade Hampton High School

A controversial petition started by a Wade Hampton High School student has gained hundreds of supporters.

The petition calls for the Greenville County Schools board of trustees to rename the high school, which is named after Confederate Lieutenant General Wade Hampton III.

According to the petition, the name is a symbol of racism and bigotry without consideration for the nearly 40-percent minority population making up Wade Hampton High's enrollment.

"In South Carolina, we remember our history, but we do not glorify racists and slaveholders," creator Asha Marie states in the online petition.

In two days, the petition has received more than 540 signatures. It needs 1,000.

Click here to view the petition.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said the petition has not yet been presented to the administration or board of trustees. Changing the name would require a majority vote from the state's General Assembly.

Below is the full statement from the district:

This petition appears to have been initiated by a student, but has not yet been presented to the GCS Administration or Board of Trustees. Though the Board of Trustees is responsible for naming school facilities, State Statute forbids the removal of a historic figure’s name from a public structure without a 2/3 vote of the General Assembly.

Many in the state, however, are against changing its Confederate history. Calls to rename Tillman Hall at Clemson University in 2015 and 2016 were greeted with counter-protests. Large rallies were also held outside the South Carolina State House when the Confederate flag was removed in 2015.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party, which has been outspoken against the changes, says in their mission statement, "We refuse to stand by while the politically correct attempt to banish our forebears into a dark corner of history they choose to label "Slavery and Treason."

