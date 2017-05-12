Hundreds sign student's petition to rename Wade Hampton High School

You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said after numerous deputies were involved in a compliance check at Bucks Racks and Ribs Thursday night.More >
Deputies are investigating after a toddler was shot to death in Anderson County Friday afternoon.More >
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >
Officials with the City of Westminster Fire Department said they're responding to a fire at an Upstate business.More >
Deputies said an Upstate coach kicked out of a game is now accused of attacking the umpires.More >
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing three-year-old.More >
A judge sentenced a Greenville man to prison for human trafficking involving an underage victim, according to a news release from the solicitor’s office.More >
A unique home on more than 10 acres of land is up for sale in the Travelers Rest area.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
The Greenwood County Gamecock Club hosts University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Will Muschamp for the "Spurs Up Tour." (5/11/17)More >
WalletHub released the findings of its 2016 study into the "Fattest States in America." The study looked at prevalence of obesity, levels of inactivity and other factors. Here are the rankings, with 1 being the "fattest."More >
Walhalla Police Department said these suspects were arrested or are still sought in the "Operation Mayday" warrant round up for drug offense suspects. (5/10/17)More >
