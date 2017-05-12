Spartanburg Co. man faces 10 charges in child porn investigation

The South Carolina Attorney General said a child pornography investigation ended in the arrest of an Upstate man.

Jerry Wayne Mathis, 65, of Spartanburg County, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the investigators, Mathis was involved in the distribution of child porn images. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

