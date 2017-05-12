Manager, female employee cited for ordinance violations at Bucks Racks & Ribs

The parking lot at Bucks Racks & Ribs in Greenville County was empty Friday afternoon before 5 p.m. However, that wasn't the case Thursday night when deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office filled parking lot spaces.

"We'll go around some of the bars and clubs that are operating in the county and just ensure they are in compliance," Sgt. Ryan Flood said.

Flood, a spokesperson with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said a compliance check led them to the restaurant where they wrote two tickets.

Investigators gave one ticket to a manager and another to a female employee.

"This is somewhat of a warning for them to get in compliance and operate and operate their business lawfully," Flood said.

Investigators say the two got tickets because they violated the adult entertainment regulation ordinance, which regulates sexual-oriented businesses.

"There are certain restrictions pertaining to the amount of flesh that can be shown and what can be shown and they were in violation," Flood said. "We don't make the legislation, we just enforce it."

According to a certificate of occupancy which was issued back in March, Bucks, Racks & Ribs is a business licensed to operate as a restaurant.

"The way they are licensed to operate, they were in violation of two ordinances," Flood said.

The business recently opened after Platinum Plus, a strip club, closed. A judge shut down the strip club twice, called it a public nuisance and pointed to allegations of prostitution for its closure.

