Coroner: One dead in Greenville Co. crash

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Friday afternoon.

The coroner said one person was pronounced dead on scene after a collision on West Georgia Road near Sandlapper Trail.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision is less than a mile from Woodmont High School.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.