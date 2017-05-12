Coroner: One dead in Greenville Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: One dead in Greenville Co. crash

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Friday afternoon.

The coroner said one person was pronounced dead on scene after a collision on West Georgia Road near Sandlapper Trail.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision is less than a mile from Woodmont High School.

