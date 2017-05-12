Company says coconut water 'squid free' after woman shares disturbing photos

A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.

On Apr. 26, Barbara Kline of Goshen, New York said she was enjoying her favorite beverage - Vita Coco coconut water- when she found something bizarre in the the container.

Photos she posted of a grotesque, squid-like thing have been shared more than 68,000 times.

"Just looking at it makes me sick," she said in one of the Facebook posts.

Kline said she vomited for multiple days after consuming part of the unknown substance. She reportedly sought medical attention and contacted Vita Coco.

In a press release, the company assured it is "squid free."

"It is highly unlikely what this consumer claims she found in her Vita Coco poses any health risk," said Arthur Gallego, Vita Coco's global director of corporate communications. "Vita Coco is a preservative-free beverage made from naturally-occurring ingredients. While the consumer has yet to return the product for testing, this looks like typical food spoilage. This consumer's product was likely left opened, improperly refrigerated or damaged, and after reviewing the images she has posted, we are confident it is mold growth."

Vita Coco said the lot number associated with Kline's complaint was tested by internal quality control and an outside third-party before being shipped to stories.

They said they have been unable to investigate further due to "the consumer's lack of cooperation."

