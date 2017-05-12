Dispatch: Multiple agencies called to multi-vehicle Anderson cra - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Multiple agencies called to multi-vehicle Anderson crash

Posted: Updated:
Investigators on scene of Anderson crash (May 12, 2017/FOX Carolina) Investigators on scene of Anderson crash (May 12, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Agencies respond to Anderson crash (Source: Allie Mattison) Agencies respond to Anderson crash (Source: Allie Mattison)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson Police Department along with firefighters, EMS and Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Friday night.

Troopers said the collision occurred on West Beltline Boulevard near Clemson Boulevard around 10:40 p.m.

Dispatchers said at least two vehicles were involved.

Witnesses reported seeing a large law enforcement scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.