Dispatch: Multiple agencies called to multi-vehicle Anderson crash

The Anderson Police Department along with firefighters, EMS and Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Friday night.

Troopers said the collision occurred on West Beltline Boulevard near Clemson Boulevard around 10:40 p.m.

Dispatchers said at least two vehicles were involved.

Witnesses reported seeing a large law enforcement scene.

