Troopers: I-85 north blocked near mile marker 11

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said part of Interstate 85 in Anderson County was blocked due to a crash late Friday.

Troopers said the collision occurred just before 10 p.m. near Exit 11 for SC-24 and Townville.

As of 11:45 p.m., the roadway was still blocked.

