Police: Suspect in hospital, another sought after Asheville armed robbery

The Asheville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Friday night.

Officers said they were dispatched to M&J Food Store on Old Haywood Road around 9:45 p.m. after two armed suspects entered the store and tried to rob the clerk.

The suspects were reportedly wearing all black with hoods and masks.

Police said when a bystander pulled up in the parking lot, the suspects got scared and fled.

Police, K-9 officers and Buncombe County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene to investigate.

One of the suspects was located within 15 minutes in a nearby wooded area with an injury, according to officers. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His name and charges have not yet been released.

The second suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Forensic investigators collected evidence at the store and are continuing to search for the suspect.

